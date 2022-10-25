Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are expanding their family!

The actors and Broadway stars tell PEOPLE exclusively that they'e expecting their second child, a baby girl, due mid-April.

"We're so excited," says Murin, who shares 2-year-old daughter Cecily Philips with Donnell. "We always talked about having a sibling for Cecily but had sort of left it up to, 'if this happens, it happens.' And when it happened and I told Colin, his face was shocked."

"I wasn't expecting it," Donnell laughs with Murin joking, "I had to be like, 'Well, Colin, when a man and a woman love each other very much...' "

Murin and Donnell married in 2015 before welcoming Cecily on July 14, 2020. Having learned the sex of their first child before Murin gave birth, the pair once again decided to find out if the baby on the way is a boy or a girl.

"Obviously we would've been happy either way but I was really thrilled that it's a girl," says Murin, who originated the role of Princess Anna in the Broadway adaptation of Frozen. "I have a sister and we are very, very, very close, so I love the idea of the two of them having that bond. Plus, there's the whole Frozen thing which makes it extra special."

Donnell was equally excited. "I really like being a girl dad," he tells PEOPLE. "I grew up with all boys in my family, I'm one of three boys, and of course it would've been ecstatic to have a boy but, I don't know — I think I figured out this girl dad thing by now. So I'm ready to have another girl around the house. I just love it. It's so, so sweet."

"We're not traditionalists," Murin adds. "If Colin wants to throw a football around outside, he'll take Cecily outside and throw the football around. She watches Formula One with him and I put dresses on her. As long as she's happy, we're happy."

Cecily, Donnell says, "theoretically" knows she's about to be a big sister.

"When I say, 'Hey, Cecily, where's your baby sister?' she points to her own belly," Murin tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "So we're working on it. Bu she'll be a great big sister. She's so good with our two dogs and as my stomach starts to grow, she'll have the visual where I think she'll understand it a bit. She's at the right age.

Pregnancy the second time around has been pretty similar for Murin as it was the first time around, she says. "I thought it was a girl again before we found out because I feel exactly the same as I did," the actress sys. "I go back to craving all my childhood food, like Chef Boyardee, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, ice pops — things like that."

The soon-to-be parents of two have also learned to take things one day at a time. "Cecily had open heart surgery at 10 weeks old, we certainly know what it's like to face obstacles," Donnell says. "And with that and everything else we've been through in the past, we just try to live each day and hope for the best."

"There's no planning," says Murin. "What happened with Cecily was scary at first, but she's literally jumping on the couch right now, she's the poster child for open heart surgery. So you never know what's going to happen. And all you have to do is stay present and not stress."

Before their new addition arrives, both Murin and Donnell have big projects coming over the next few months.

Donnell's new Peacock series Irreverent drops Nov. 30. In the show, Donnell plays a negotiator for the mob in Chicago who ends up posing as a reverend in a small Australian beach town in an attempt to get back on his feet when a deal goes bad.

"It's really going to surprise a lot of people," Donnell tells PEOPLE of the role. "There's a dark crime thrilled vibe to it, but it's very funny and there's a heart in the show that really drives it forward. And I'm playing a real fish out of water character who is forced to navigate this complete bonkers situation he finds himself in. I'm excited for fans to see me play a character like this."

As for Murin, she's leading a new holiday movie debuting on the Hallmark Channel on Nov. 11 called In Merry Measure.

The film features Murin as a former teen pop star who returns home to Ohio for Christmas and winds up coaching her former high school's choir for an upcoming competition. Of course, while there, she butts heads with her old nemesis (now a music teacher at the school, natch) and together they turn the choir in the champions hey were meant to be.

"It's just so much fun," Murin says of the role. "I've always loved Christmas movies and this one is the perfect blend of what I can do. I had such a blast making it and it was really fun creating a role that honored Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Mandy Moore, Jessica Simpson, Carly Rae Jepsen — all these iconic teen pop princesses."

She and Donnell are also releasing their first joint album together, Something Stupid, out Nov. 18 on Broadway Records.

"It's going to be a busy November, but once we get through it, it'll be all about just soaking up the holidays with Cecily and getting ready for the baby," says Donnell. "It's kind of the perfect timing because we'll be able to just enjoy ourselves."

"We were in Australia last year for Christmas while Colin was filming, so this year we're hoping to law low, celebrate the holidays, and actually enjoy the cold," adds Murin. "Hopefully there will be snow because Cecily is finally old enough to build a snow man. And you better believe I will be putting that on Instagram."