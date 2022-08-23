Watch Patriots Linebacker Mack Wilson's Son Take His First Steps in Gillette Stadium: 'Wild'

Mack Wilson had a memorable night both on and off the field during the New England Patriots preseason game Sunday.

The linebacker, 24, shared an adorablevideo from before the game when his son, Mack Wilson II (who goes by Deuce), took his first steps on the field at Gillette Stadium.

"The highlight of my night," he tweeted along with video of the special moment. "Deuce walked to Dada."

Later, he shared more photos of him and his son, who turned 1 earlier this month, from the night and opened up about the special moment. "My son really took his first steps in Gillette Stadium" he wrote. "That's wild."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson posted a touching tribute to his son, whom he shares with girlfriend Kayla Williams, on his first birthday on Aug. 4.

"Screaming Happy 1st Birthday to my little man. I'm so blessed and honored to be your father," he wrote. "You've taught me alot over the past 12 months and I can't thank God enough for bringing you into this world. I love you Mack Wilson II. ❤️"

Early in the 2021-2022 season, during which he played on the Cleveland Browns, Wilson spoke with Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan about how his son inspired him to come back stronger after a difficult last season that was plagued with injuries.

"I never felt like I was myself," Wilson told the outlet. "I was down. I wanted to quit at times, but I found a way to keep myself motivated to get through last season ... Finding out that I had a son on the way, it really motivated me to work extremely hard this offseason. That is what I did."

Later, he added, "I just worked hard. Just knowing that I have a son that's going to be dependent on me, that's what drove me. I was in the gym every day, sometimes twice a day and just my drive is different. My life changed after I found out."