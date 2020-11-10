Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared on the Today show Tuesday, where he chatted about his film Echo Boomers and his new niece

Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Can't Wait to Be the Best Uncle' to Katherine and Chris Pratt's Baby

Patrick Schwarzenegger is excited to dote on his new niece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been really tough with COVID. Chris has been out filming the new Jurassic Park over in London so it's been kind of tough for Katherine with coming over and seeing us kids," said Patrick. "But we get tested every time before we see [Lyla]."

"It still feels like it hasn't hit that she has a baby," he added. "It's been really crazy. But she's a really beautiful girl and I can't wait to be the best uncle."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Patrick and Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018 | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Pratt, 41, and Katherine, 30, confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on Aug. 10, sharing a photo of them holding hands with their new addition on Instagram.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote in his announcement. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

"Everyone is doing well," a source told PEOPLE two days later. "They haven't left their house since they returned home from the hospital. They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her."

"They have some help and [Katherine's mom Maria Shriver] also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable," the insider added.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt | Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Introduce Daughter Lyla Maria: "Couldn't Be Happier"

"And Kat has the best attitude," the source said. "She is obviously still tired, but she loves being a mom. She is so positive and excited about the whole experience. She loves seeing Chris with their girl. He is such a good dad."

"This was one of the things that Kat was attracted to from the beginning: Chris loves being a dad. Kat feels very lucky that Lyla gets to grow up with Chris as a dad," the insider continued. (Pratt also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple "knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it."