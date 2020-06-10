Patrick Renna and Wife Jasmin Welcome Son Liam James: 'Look Forward to the Sunshine You Will Bring'

Here's hoping Patrick Renna stocked up on s'more baby stuff!

The Sandlot actor, 41, and his wife Jasmin welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Saturday, June 6, Renna announced Tuesday on Instagram.

"Sorry this took so long. Finally got four hours of sleep... May I introduce Liam James Renna. Born June 6, 2020. 7lbs. 14oz. Welcome to the world my dude," the new dad of two captioned a family photo.

"You are a lucky little man to have a mama like you do," he continued, also sharing a photo of the couple and their newborn son in the hospital. "I said this three years ago and I'll say it again, I'm in awe. Watching a woman give the gift of life is a very humbling experience. I don't know how you ladies do it, but we're not here without you so really glad you do!"

Renna also gave a sweet shout-out to the couple's 3-year-old son Flynn Maxwell, whom they welcomed in April 2017.

"Couple other things Mr. Liam. You have an amazing big bro and I can't wait till you find that out for yourself. Take good care of each other. And hey, your dad ain't half bad, just let him have his coffee first. Trust me," he added.

"It's quite a year to come into this world my boy. There is a lot of change happening. But I believe there are enough good people on this earth to change it for the better, and I believe we will be stronger and more compassionate people when we do. I pledge to you my son, to teach you all the good I know. I look forward to the sunshine you will bring to everyone around you."

Renna, who's also known for his roles on GLOW and in the 1995 kids' soccer flick The Big Green, among others, announced his little one on the way in February.

The actor revealed the big news alongside a photo of his wife and son, with Jasmin showing off her baby bump under a shirt that read, "You're Kickin' Me Smalls" — a reference to the famous line delivered by Renna's character Hamilton "Ham" Porter in The Sandlot — above a set of tiny footprints.

The cute photo also saw little Flynn seemingly excited to welcome a sibling, placing his hands on his mama's belly as the proud parents looked down at their son, smiling.

"Saw this shirt. Thought it was cute. No idea what it means. 🤷‍♂️," Renna joked in the caption. "Anyway, Flynn needed a brother so ... here he comes! #rennabros #happyvalentinesday"

Aside from The Sandlot and The Big Green, Renna starred in '90s comedy classics such as Son in Law, as well as on series like The X-Files and Boston Legal.

Additionally, he guest-starred on Bones in 2014 and a January 2017 episode of Hell’s Kitchen, also appearing in the dark comedies Fear, Inc. and Bad Roomies. More recently, Renna starred as Toby "Cupcake" Matkins in two episodes of GLOW's second season.

He also hosts a weekly YouTube series called You're Killing Me with Patrick Renna, where he offers glimpses of his family life, talks about all things Sandlot and more. In a May 1 video, he admitted he and his wife were "having a tough time" coming up with a name for baby No. 2 and were considering Cameron, Max and James.