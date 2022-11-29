Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote on Monday in a joint Instagram post, announcing the arrival of their second baby

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 29, 2022 12:16 AM
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are now parents of two!

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."

The news came after Brittany, 27, shared a carousel of Instagram images on Saturday that showed her posing nude with her growing baby bump on full display.

Covered only by a white, lace sheet in the photographs, Brittany struck a variety of poses for the shoot, including one where she stood with her belly popping out from underneath the fabric, and another where she sat on the floor as she cradled the sheet over her chest.

"Can't believe I'll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎," Brittany captioned the post.

The proud mom also shared a carousel of images from the same photo session earlier this month, featuring Patrick, also 27, and their 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

In one snap, Brittany and Patrick could be seen cuddling up to each other while the two sat on a wooden floor and placed their hands on Brittany's baby bump. Another image showed the couple joined by Sterling, whom Brittany held in her arms while the toddler sweetly embraced her.

Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way and due in early 2023.

At the time, the pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read, "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE.

Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read, "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl," with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.

