Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Photos from Family Day with Daughter: 'All About Sterling'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are only a few weeks into life as a family of four, but they're getting an important new habit in place.

The couple is making sure to continue solo quality time with daughter Sterling Skye, who will celebrate her second birthday next month, since welcoming their second child in November.

In photos posted on her Instagram Story Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared moments where Sterling, 22 months, and her dad posed together throughout their day.

Sharing an overhead shot of Patrick and his little girl intently working on putting together some LEGOs, Brittany wrote, "We had a all about Sterling family day!!"

"We love dad being home and going on adventures with us," she added.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Father and daughter then pose together for a photo on a ride, where Sterling can be seen holding onto the lap bar.

Later, Brittany shared another shot, from behind, where Patrick holds Sterling in his arms as they look down into a tank, where fish can be seen swimming.

The personal trainer praised Sterling for being a great big sister after the couple welcomed son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III in November.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of photos from the family's maternity photoshoot.

"She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."