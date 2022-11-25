Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby boy — joining 20-month-old daughter Sterling Skye — in early 2023

and
Published on November 25, 2022 09:55 AM
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
The Mahomes family. Photo: Jesse Salter Photography

Brittany Mahomes is enjoying her last Thanksgiving before becoming a mom of two.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, both 27, celebrated Thanksgiving with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, by posting a series of sweet family pics on Instagram.

Posing in a bare room with sheer, white drapes as a backdrop, a barefoot Patrick has his hand placed on his wife's bump, while Brittany — wearing an off-the-shoulder, boho-style, sheer gown —holds Sterling in her arms in the first photo.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
The Mahomes family. Jesse Salter Photography

The photo carousel showcased various other poses from the trio, with a couple of adorable shots of the mother-daughter duo. All wearing beige, neutral tones and big smiles, Brittany captioned the trio's pics with a simple, "Happy Thanksgiving🤎."

"Thankful ❤️," Mahomes captioned his own set of images.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
The Mahomes family. Jesse Salter Photography

Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way. The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture.

Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after the couple married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
The Mahomes Family. Jesse Salter Photography

In October, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower.

Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and life-sized animal figures.

"Beautiful day celebrating baby boy with my favorite girls 💕💕💙," Brittany captioned the shots.

The Mahomes family is expecting their newest addition to arrive in early 2023.

