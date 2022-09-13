Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial.

On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad.

"Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared. "I thought they had a great idea and I agreed to put them both in there. We always talk about it, but children are the future of this world."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, shares his little girl with wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son.

The Oakley commercial begins with Sterling sitting on Patrick's lap as he appears to read to her from a storybook.

"To my number one pick, welcome to life. You are already perfect, and here's some advice," the poem begins. "Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player."

"Watch out for linebackers who dropped into coverage early, especially on a play-action," he jokes. "Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that's all that you need. There's only one you, you'll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart in being who you are."

Patrick later gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at the commercial on his Instagram Story which showed Brittany on the set with the father-daughter duo.

"We're here with Oakley shooting the commercial. It's awesome, my little sister is here," said Patrick. "We're going to have Sterling here later so I get to incorporate everybody."

Later, he said, "We got a special day. We got Ster-Ster's first commercial. She's going to be the real star of the family."