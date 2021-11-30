Patrick Mahomes Wants Baby Sterling to Play Golf, Says She'll 'Probably Be Better Than Me by 15'

Patrick Mahomes hopes his little girl follows in his dad's athletic footsteps.

The NFL star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on 610 Sports Radio, where he revealed which sport he hopes his 9-month-old daughter will play in the future. Mahomes shares the infant with fiancée Brittany Matthews, who co-owns the professional women's soccer team Kansas City Current.

"Obviously she's going to play soccer, with Brittany and our love of soccer, I'm sure she'll be there kicking it around a little bit," says the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Along with soccer, Mahomes says he also hopes his little girl will take up golf down the line.

"I say I want her to play golf. I told Brittany she better learn how to play golf because me and Sterling will be out there," he shares, teasing, "She'll probably be better than me by age 15."

On Sunday, Matthews and Mahomes, both 26, brought their daughter to a Sporting Kansas City men's soccer game, where the family of three snapped a sweet photo together.

In the shot, shared to Matthews' Instagram page, the new parents smile next to their little girl while standing at their stadium seats. Baby Sterling bundled up for the chilly outing, wearing a fuzzy sweatshirt and a pair of gray joggers.

"Sterling has officially completed her KC Sports Tour❤️💙 #paintthewall," Matthews wrote, sharing additional photos of Sterling at various Kansas City sporting events on her Instagram Story.

Later that day, Matthews posted a throwback shot of Sterling cheering on her dad from a Kansas City Chiefs game.