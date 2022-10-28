Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos

Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting a second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, documented their "best fam trip" with daughter Sterling

Published on October 28, 2022 01:11 PM
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes instagram

Patrick Mahomes loves spending time with his little girl.

On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently expecting a second baby, a son, with husband Patrick early next year, shared new photos on her Instagram Stories from her and the NFL star's family vacation with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months.

In one of the sweet shots, Patrick, 27, smiles in front of a sunset while holding his daughter close. Another picture shows the Kansas City Chiefs player riding a bike with Sterling in tow as Brittany, 27, captioned the shot, "The best fam trip🤍."

Other pictures show Sterling playing with sand on a beach, looking out at the ocean from a boardwalk and the toddler fast asleep on Patrick's chest while on the flight home.

Earlier this week, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared additional vacation photos, including some that showcased Brittany's baby bump in a bathing suit cover-up.

"Last trip as a family of 3 🥹," wrote Brittany.

Prior to the family's beach trip, Brittany attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco with daughter Sterling as they cheered on Patrick ahead of the team's big win.

Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and Sterling in matching outfits that incorporated the team's colors.

"Game Days with my girl❤️💛 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the photos, where the mother-daughter duo wore matching black shirts that said "Mahomes" in white print, with Brittany in a long-sleeve and Sterling in a tee.

Brittany and Patrick announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts in late May. In June, they revealed they'd be adding a baby boy to their family in early 2023 in pictures from a "gender reveal" party exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

Last weekend, Brittany shared photos from her jungle-themed baby shower. The event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures.

Neutral balloons littered the ceiling in a beautiful cloud-like display. There was also an area for lounging and photos, where animal figures were available to pose with.

