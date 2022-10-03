Patrick Mahomes Says He's Going to 'Stay Out of the Way' When Influencing His Kids in Sports

Patrick Mahomes plans on stepping aside when it comes to his kids' interests in sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, sat down with Maria Taylor on Sunday night's episode of Football in America, where he opened up about his role as a dad and influencing his little ones in sports.

Patrick, who is dad to 18-month-old Sterling with wife Brittany Mahomes and will soon welcome a baby boy, said he plans to "stay out the way" in his kids' possible athletic interests.

"I think that's the best thing for me," he explained. "I'm going to help teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to stay out of the way and let it be about them."

"That's what my dad did growing up, that's what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn't pressure me to do anything. I think that's why I'm in the position I am today," he added.

Brittany and Patrick are currently expecting their second baby together, a son, next year.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Earlier this month, Brittany brought Sterling onto the NFL field during a game to surprise her quarterback dad for the first time.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

"She's been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn't really know what was going on," Patrick explained of the moment on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio. "This is the first time she actually got to be on the field."

"It was past her bedtime, that's why I didn't expect her to be at the game, but it was cool to see her on the field before the game," he added. "She had to leave pretty quickly because she got real tired, real fast."