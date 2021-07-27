Patrick Mahomes Cuddles with Baby Daughter Sterling Before Heading to Chiefs Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes spent some quality time with his 5-month-old daughter Sterling Skye before heading to training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday afternoon, Brittany Matthews — who shares Sterling with the 25-year-old NFL star — shared top her Instagram Stories two adorable photos of Mahomes cuddling with their baby girl.

"Sending dad off to camp today!!!" Matthews, 25, wrote in the caption.

The pictures showed Mahomes happily sitting on the couch with Sterling on his lap. One of the family's beloved pit bulls, Steel, was seated next to the father-daughter duo.

"@Steel_Silver_Mahomes wanted to say bye to dad too," Matthews added in another post, tagging their dogs' Instagram account.

Patrick Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Mahomes and all other Chiefs veterans had to report to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Monday night for training camp, according to USA Today's Chiefs Wire.

The quarterback and Matthews, who were high school sweethearts, welcomed Sterling on Feb. 20 — five months after getting engaged on the day Mahomes received his first Super Bowl championship ring.

Mahomes recently opened up to PEOPLE about how his upcoming wedding to Matthews, which is set to take place sometime next year.

When asked if he plans on incorporating Sterling into the day's festivities, the father of one said, "That's the hope."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahones with daughter Sterling Skye | Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he continued. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

Photos of Sterling's face were first shared by Mahomes and Matthews in June, months after her parents expressed their desire to wait until they were comfortable putting her image out there.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Mahomes said that the choice to start showing Sterling in photographs came out as a joint decision for himself and Matthews.

"Well, first we didn't want to [show her in photos], especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us and so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," he explained. "And then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."