Sterling Skye looked too cute for the outing on Thursday, wearing a green-and-white striped Masters onesie and a matching green bow

Patrick Mahomes Snaps Selfie with Daughter Sterling Before Heading to the Masters: 'Ready to Roll'

Sterling Skye's outfit for the 2022 Masters is a hole-in-one!

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes shared a series of adorable shots of his 13-month-old daughter, whom he shares with wife Brittany Mahomes, before heading out to the golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The NFL star, 26, snapped a sweet selfie with his little girl, who looked too cute for the sporting event in a green-and-white Masters onesie, a matching green bow and denim shorts.

"Ready to roll 🏌🏻⛳️ @themasters," Patrick captioned his first slide on his Instagram Story.

The athlete also posted two additional photos of baby Sterling sitting on a countertop while drinking from an adorable Masters-themed sippy cup.

Baby Sterling Baby Sterling

Left: Credit: Patrick Mahomes II/Instagram Right: Credit: Patrick Mahomes II/Instagram

On Wednesday, Brittany answered a series of questions on her Instagram Stories, including one very popular query regarding her future as a mom.

The mom of one, 26, says she got "so many" questions asking whether she and Patrick will have "any more babies anytime soon."

"Ok, y'all really out here wanting us to have another baby 🤣🤣," wrote the soccer star. "We don't exactly know yet! Y'all need to calm down 🤣🤣."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Credit: brittanylynne/Instagram

While Brittany isn't sure about adding another little one to her family just yet, she is positive about one thing: she loves being a mom to baby Sterling!

Asked what the best of being a mother is, Brittany replied, "It's like constantly having your best friend with you ☺️."