On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews, both 26, celebrated their first Christmas with their 10-month-old daughter

Patrick Mahomes Says He Had an 'Awesome' First Christmas with Daughter Sterling Skye

Patrick Mahomes is savoring each milestone with his daughter, Sterling Skye.

On Saturday, he and fiancée Brittany Matthews, both 26, celebrated their first Christmas with their 10-month-old daughter. In an interview Monday with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared more about his holiday as a first-time dad.

"It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday," he said. "We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys."

He added, "She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that."

Among Sterling's gifts was a mini remote-controlled black Lamborghini for her to cruise around the house.

Of his daughter's new ride, Mahomes said: "It was awesome, and you can control it through a little remote control, too. I think it's a bad sign for me that she's already getting a black Lamborghini. Brittany's already putting it in her head."

At the end of the week, Mahomes and Matthews will ring in another milestone with baby Sterling: the beginning of a new year. The football player said Monday that their family will likely keep their New Year's Eve plans understated.

"I will probably be at home with family," he said. "I wish we were able to do something New Year's Eve-wise, but with COVID and everything like that you kind of have to separate yourself."

However, he added, "I'm sure Brittany will have something planned for us at the house. I will try to make it to 12-something, but these days that's kind of late for me being the dad that I am now, but will try to make it until the ball drops in New York."

On Saturday, Matthews shared a variety of photos and videos from the family's holiday festivities. In the snaps, Matthews featured Sterling in a variety of holiday-themed outfits throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Ster girl spam today cause it's her first Christmas and I'm just so in love with her," the new mom wrote alongside a photo of Sterling sitting on a blanket in the grass wearing a snowflake sweater and red leggings.

The fitness trainer also shared several sweet family photos featuring Sterling and her parents with their two dogs — Silver and Steel — standing in front of a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to you all❤️🎄," Matthews captioned the post.

The last few months have been full of firsts for Sterling. In November, she celebrated her first Thanksgiving with her family.