Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot

“We have to make sure we keep him away from her until she gets older,” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked in an interview on Tuesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on December 21, 2022 12:16 AM
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Sterling Skye Mahomes was quite the VIP at the recent Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 22-month-old daughter to the event where she got to meet two very special guests: Santa Claus and the Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf aka Wolfie.

"It was awesome," Patrick said of his little girl meeting Santa on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City). "We got to do it at the Chiefs' Christmas party, which is always a great event for us."

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback continued: "She actually wasn't too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie, the mascot, so we have to make sure we keep her away from him until at least she gets a little older."

"He's got a lot of energy, too, and she's a very calm baby," Patrick added. "I don't know if they mix right now."

On Monday, Brittany, 27, shared a snap of the party on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and green plaid jumper with red tights.

Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream! 😂❤️💚," Brittany teased in the caption of the post, on which her NFL star husband, 27, dropped two heart emojis in the comments.

The couple also posed with their little girl for another picture, shared on both Brittany and Patrick's Instagram Stories, showing the trio in front of a balloon arch featuring Kansas City Chiefs colors.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze'

Earlier this month, Brittany and Patrick announced the arrival of their second baby, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, by revealing his name via a joint Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

