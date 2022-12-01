Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed their second baby, a boy, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 04:57 PM
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes thought he had his son's nickname picked out until a different idea was presented to him.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) about the birth of son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III with wife Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback said the pair originally thought they would call their son "Trey."

"We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that," he explained, adding that his brother Jackson then presented him with the unique moniker they ultimately chose.

"I started meeting more and more people with the nickname Trey, and Jackson came up to me and was like, 'What about Bronze,?' " he recalled. "I kind of have the metal thing going with Sterling and all that, and I thought it was a great idea, and I think it's something I'm glad we came up with. I haven't seen anybody else do that ... I like it."

In addition to Bronze, the NFL star and his Kansas City Current co-owner wife, both 27, share daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months.

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Paras Griffin/Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Thursday, Brittany shared the first shot of her two kids together on her Instagram Story. Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrates how her toddler daughter with Patrick is growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.

The Kansas City Chiefs player began Wednesday's team press conference by opening up about his son's birth.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"It's awesome to bring in a son and to add to my family," the new dad of two shared. "Everything went great, everything went smooth and Brittany's a champ, so it's been really cool."

When it came to naming his little boy, the NFL star knew he wanted to continue his family's legacy, while also creating ties with their daughter Sterling.

"We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever and I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was really like five, six years old," he shared.

"He can have his own thing now, where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze — even though he's Patrick. And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection, moving forward."

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the NFL player and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."

