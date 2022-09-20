Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time

Patrick Mahomes is opening up about a very special moment with his little girl.

The football star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio where he shared his reaction to seeing daughter Sterling on the NFL field for the first time.

During the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, Brittany Mahomes brought the couple's 18-month-old daughter onto the field to surprise the quarterback.

"She's been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn't really know what was going on," Patrick explained. "This is the first time she actually got to be on the field."

"It was past her bedtime, that's why I didn't expect her to be at the game, but it was cool to see her on the field before the game," he added. "She had to leave pretty quickly because she got real tired, real fast."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany, who will welcome a baby boy with her NFL star husband early next year, documented the sweet father-daughter moment on Instagram last week.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Along with a few cute photos, the gallery included a short video that showed Patrick coming over to the two, surprised to see his little girl. He gave Sterling a kiss, then Brittany, before jogging back onto the field.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The soon-to-be mom of two also posted a photo of her bump in a red dress with a yellow purse leaning against it, simply writing, "Bumpin."

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.