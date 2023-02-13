Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed his Super Bowl win with the love and support of his family.

As players and their loved ones took the field with confetti raining down to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs win, the quarterback, 27, spent a few quiet moments with daughter Sterling Skye, who celebrates her second birthday next week.

After sharing hugs and kisses with Sterling, the father and daughter duo sat down on the field and took it all in, with wife Brittany Mahomes crouched by their sides.

In the sweet shot, Sterling leans on her dad, who is sitting on the field, as Patrick kisses her cheek.

"Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet shot, one of many the mom of two shared from throughout their exciting day.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, and her toddler daughter also appeared on the field before the game as they wished Patrick well ahead of his Super Bowl MVP-winning performance. He eventually led Kansas City to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35.

The pair joined Patrick on a stage as he accepted the award for Super Bowl MVP and celebrated with the rest of the Chiefs.

"MY BABY DID IT!!!!!" Brittany wrote on Twitter shortly after the game's end Sunday, following up with another message: "Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS."

Absent from the action was the couple's son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, who did travel with the family to Arizona in a trip Brittany documented on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, which began with snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and some Chick-fil-A.

Brittany posed with her 11-week-old on their first day in Glendale, wearing neutral colors and holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy," Brittany wrote.