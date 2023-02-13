Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, were among the many loved ones who took to the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 11:12 AM

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed his Super Bowl win with the love and support of his family.

As players and their loved ones took the field with confetti raining down to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs win, the quarterback, 27, spent a few quiet moments with daughter Sterling Skye, who celebrates her second birthday next week.

After sharing hugs and kisses with Sterling, the father and daughter duo sat down on the field and took it all in, with wife Brittany Mahomes crouched by their sides.

In the sweet shot, Sterling leans on her dad, who is sitting on the field, as Patrick kisses her cheek.

"Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet shot, one of many the mom of two shared from throughout their exciting day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, and her toddler daughter also appeared on the field before the game as they wished Patrick well ahead of his Super Bowl MVP-winning performance. He eventually led Kansas City to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Share Hugs and Kisses with Daughter Sterling after Super Bowl Win
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

The pair joined Patrick on a stage as he accepted the award for Super Bowl MVP and celebrated with the rest of the Chiefs.

"MY BABY DID IT!!!!!" Brittany wrote on Twitter shortly after the game's end Sunday, following up with another message: "Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
C: Caption . PHOTO: Jon SooHoo/UPI/Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Absent from the action was the couple's son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, who did travel with the family to Arizona in a trip Brittany documented on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, which began with snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and some Chick-fil-A.

Brittany posed with her 11-week-old on their first day in Glendale, wearing neutral colors and holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy," Brittany wrote.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes, Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes, brittany mahomes
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shows Off Her Custom '15' Jacket at Super Bowl 2023
brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Husband Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Sterling 'Watches Her Daddy' and Follows His Workout with Tiny Weights
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes, Eli Apple
Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling Exploring Her Toddler-Sized Golf Cart: 'Had to Be Like Dada'
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Got Her Own Mini Golf Cart for Christmas: 'Had to Be Like Dada'