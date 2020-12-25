Patrick Mahomes and Pregnant Fiancé Brittany Matthews Celebrate Christmas in Matching Onesies

The couple are expecting their first child together, a girl

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are marking their final Christmas before becoming parents!

On Friday, the couple shared photos from their Christmas morning, during which they wore matching Coors Light onesies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Merry Christmas🎄" Mahomes, 25, captioned his Instagram post, sharing a photo with Matthews and their dogs, Steel and Silver. Another photo showed the longtime couple posing in front of their Christmas tree, with the football star sweetly cradling his fiancée's baby bump. (The couple is expecting a girl.)

Another photo showed Mahomes and his brother Jackson smiling for the camera.

Matthews, 25, shared the same photos with her fiancé as well as a snap with her future brother-in-law, writing in her caption, "Merry Christmas Everyone🎄💚❤️"

Image zoom Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Earlier this month, Matthews celebrated a baby shower with close friends and family. Though Mahomes didn't attend, he did share a sweet message for his future bride.

"Hope you're having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it's everything that you could dream of," the quarterback said in a video message for the occasion. "You're gonna be the best mom ever, and I hope that I can be just as good a dad."

Matthews announced that she is expecting back on Sept. 29 with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly.

Image zoom Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Image zoom Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Matthews | Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews wrote at the time. The Super Bowl champ shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

The longtime couple — who began dating in their teens — got engaged earlier that month, when Mahomes popped the question following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' birthday.

Earlier this month, Matthews, a personal fitness trainer, wrote about wellness tips and advice she's picked up during her pregnancy.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

"One of the most important things I have taken from pregnancy is, GIVE YOURSELF SOME GRACE!!!" the fitness trainer wrote on Instagram last week, sharing a series of videos demonstrating leg and shoulder routines. "Understand your body is changing, you're growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself!"

"The amount of times I workout in a week fluctuates every week, and sometimes I don't get a workout in at all, and that's okay!" she said, adding that her top "priorities" are to "just move, drink your water [and] eat appropriate amount of cals."