Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes

Patrick Mahomes and his family are enjoying their last Halloween as a family of three!

On Monday, the NFL quarterback and his wife, Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, — who is currently expecting the couple's second baby — celebrated the spooky season with a day out with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months.

Brittany shared photos of their Halloween festivities in an Instagram post on Monday, where she dressed as the moon, in all black with a moon cutout resting against her bump. Patrick was also dressed in all black and wore a sun costume with matching yellow sneakers.

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster✨🤍 #happyhalloween," she captioned the shots.

Sterling looked sweet in a black shirt with bellbottoms that had one gold leg and one silver leg, with her shiny gold star costume. The toddler wore her hair in pigtails and happily walked hand-in-hand with Dad as she enjoyed trick-or-treating.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling is no stranger to dressing up. The toddler has modeled a number of sweet outfits this football season, including when she hit the sidelines with Brittany for the first time to surprise Patrick at a game.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Mom and daughter wore sweet matching red dresses, with Sterling's including a tulle skirt and a matching bow. The duo also had matching purses, with Brittany's in yellow and Sterling's a smaller, red version of the same bag.

The gallery also included a short video that showed Patrick coming over to the two, surprised to see his little girl. He gave Sterling a kiss, then Brittany, before jogging back onto the field.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The couple revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl. The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.