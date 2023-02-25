Patrick Mahomes Poses with Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze in Sweet Family Photo

Patrick Mahomes smiles in a serene setting with his two kids as he celebrates his family after an exciting football season

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023 12:05 PM
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. Photo: Melissa Loren Photography

Patrick Mahomes may be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but before all of that, he's a dad.

The 27-year-old NFL star smiled proudly as he posed with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months, and 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, in a shot from the family's recent photo shoot.

Wearing neutrals and sitting on a bed, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat Sterling on his lap, then wrapped his arms around her to hold the infant, who was swaddled in a gauzy tan blanket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes shared the beautiful shots of her family on Instagram Wednesday night.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the 27-year-old mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after becoming a father of two, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the father of two said.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Related Articles
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photo Shoot: 'Thanking God'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Bag for Her Second Birthday
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Purse for Second Birthday: Photo
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling's Nickname for Baby Brother Bronze: 'She's Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes baby outfits
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze's Game Day Outfit as Sterling Practices Throwing 'Like Her Dada'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Helped Him Put a Unique Spin on His Baby Boy's Name
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Sterling Cuddling with Brother Bronze: 'These Two'
patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes Wears Matching 'Family Time' Sneakers with Daughter Sterling Skye That He Designed In Her Honor
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Wear Matching 'Family Time' Sneakers He Designed in Her Honor
Super Bowl CHAMPS
Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling In 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Celebration
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling in 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Party
patrick and sterling mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Celebrates Dad as MVP Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 — See the Photo!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win