Patrick Mahomes Poses with Daughter Sterling (His Flower Girl!) Day of Wedding to Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes tied the knot over the weekend in Maui, Hawaii

Daddy's little flower girl!

On Wednesday, Brittany Matthews shared an adorable series of photos to Instagram from her wedding to Patrick Mahomes, for which the couple's daughter Sterling Skye, 12 months, was one of the flower girls.

In one of the sweet pictures, Mahomes, 26, smiles as he holds baby Sterling, who looks too-cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back.

The new bride captioned the post, "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕I love you sister girl💖," on which Mahomes commented, "My girls ❤️❤️❤️"

During the special event in Maui, Hawaii, Sterling made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

The longtime couple made it official over the weekend with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun. For the wedding, Mahomes wore a gray suit, while Matthews, also 26, wore a stunning white gown that featured cutouts near her torso.

Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man, while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthew's bridesmaids as well, TMZ reported.

The happy couple had teased their nuptials to fans on Instagram all week as they enjoyed fun in the sun with their daughter and wedding party.

Matthews and Mahomes' long-awaited day came over a year after the Chiefs quarterback — who led the team to a Super Bowl LIV victory — popped the question on his now-wife's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2020.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." The following February, the NFL athlete and fitness trainer then welcomed daughter Sterling into the world.

In July, Mahomes told PEOPLE that the couple already had thoughts about incorporating their daughter into their wedding day.