The NFL star tells PEOPLE that he and fiancée Brittany Matthews plan on tying the knot sometime next year

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Sweet Way Daughter Sterling Will Be Part of His Wedding: 'That's the Hope'

Patrick Mahomes couldn't imagine his wedding day without his little girl by his side.

While recently speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Head & Shoulders for their new #NeverNotWorking campaign, the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also chatted about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Brittany Matthews, which is set to take place sometime next year.

When asked if he plans on incorporating daughter Sterling Skye into the day's festivities, Mahomes tells PEOPLE, "That's the hope."

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he adds. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

Patrick Mahomes and family celebrate Easter Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews and daughter Sterling | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes and Matthews, also 25, began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

In February, the NFL athlete and fitness trainer then welcomed daughter Sterling into the world.

The new parents shared a photo of the newborn's hand holding onto her father's finger at the time. "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews wrote on Instagram as Mahomes also shared a similar caption, writing, "Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️."

Brittany Matthews Patrick Mahomes Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Continuing to speak with PEOPLE, Mahomes says that wedding planning has been going "really good," though he admits, "there's a lot."

"There's a lot to do as far as planning a wedding, but we've been doing a great job of it," he explains. "We have a great wedding planner and Brittany's done a great job of getting things rolling in the right direction with her. ... And hopefully I'll have one of the best moments of my life and a great party all at the same time."

Matthews shared the exciting news that wedding planning had commenced on Instagram in March alongside photos of the couple from a romantic shoot. In the sweet shots, Mahomes and his soon-to-be wife are seen hugging one another and cuddling on a grand staircase.

"It's wedding planning time👰🏼‍♀️ We have a date & place wahoooooo🥂," Matthews wrote at the time, also including the hashtag, "2022," suggesting that the couple won't plan to tie the knot until next year.

When the time comes for Mahomes and Matthews to get married, the pair also won't have to worry about hiding their daughter's face in photographs taken from the special moment as well.

Last month, the couple marked the first time that baby Sterling's face had been shared on social media after the pair deliberately kept her face hidden in photos in the months after her birth. "Hi, my name is Sterling💕👑," Matthews captioned a set of photos showing off her daughter, while Mahomes wrote on a separate post, "Hello World!"

The decision to start showing Sterling in photographs came out as a joint decision from the pair, Mahomes tells PEOPLE. "Well, first we didn't want to [show her in photos], especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us and so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," he says. "And then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."