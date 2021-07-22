"I'll definitely do whatever I can as a dad, and as a girl dad," the NFL player — who partnered with Head & Shoulders for their new #NeverNotWorking campaign, tells PEOPLE

Patrick Mahomes Says He'll Try His 'Best' to Learn to Do Daughter Sterling's Hair When She's Older

Patrick Mahomes is loving life as a girl dad!

While speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Head & Shoulders for their new #NeverNotWorking campaign, the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback chatted about his daughter, Sterling Skye, whom he and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked if he will learn how to do baby Sterling's hair when she is older, Mahomes tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I will try my best."

"I've tried to work with Brittany's hair before and I'm not the best at it," he adds. "But I'll definitely do whatever I can as a dad — and as a girl dad — to learn how to do at least a couple things so if I'm ever put in a position where I'm the one taking care of her hair, I know a couple of tricks."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Matthews Patrick Mahomes Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Back in March, the NFL athlete and his fitness trainer fiancée, 25, welcomed daughter Sterling into the world.

To announce the exciting news, the new parents shared a photo of the newborn's hand holding onto her father's finger. "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews wrote on Instagram as Mahomes also shared a similar caption, writing, "Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️."

The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

Patrick Mahomes and family celebrate Easter Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews and daughter Sterling | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes tells PEOPLE that becoming a first-time father has "been awesome" and he has "been blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he adds. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."

Mahomes also thinks that he has "definitely" changed since he took on his new role earlier this year. "I've grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I've had to take on a lot of responsibility, but nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of," he says.

"And to have her and Brittany and my family, I mean, it truly is an amazing feeling," Mahomes continues. "To know I get to go to work every single day for something and then get to come home and enjoy the time I get with them."

Alongside being a dad and one of the world's most famed athletes, Mahomes also has his partnership with Head & Shoulders keeping him busy. The athlete is once again starring alongside former NFL player Troy Polamalu for the brand's latest — and hilarious — television spot.

"I remember growing up and watching Troy Polamalu and Head & Shoulders campaigns and the commercials," Mahomes tells PEOPLE. "I always wanted to be a part of that, especially with the hair that I have going."

Noting that he has used Head & Shoulders products for just about his "whole life," Mahomes says that that partnership with the brand was a no-brainer, calling it "seamless."