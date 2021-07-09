Patrick Mahomes Hits the Golf Course with Brittany Matthews and Baby Sterling: 'Family Vacation'

Patrick Mahomes is spending some quality time with fiancé Brittany Matthews and their 4-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, shared a sweet photo of the trio at the American Century Championship golf tournament, where Mahomes appeared as a celebrity participant.

In the shot, Mahomes was dressed in his golfing attire as he posed in the green next to Matthews, 25, and their baby girl.

"Family Vacation ⛳️," captioned Mahomes, to which Matthews responded in the comments section, "My favs🥺❤️."

Matthews also shared Mahomes' post on her Instagram Story, adding a GIF in the caption that read: "Love y'all!"

The high school sweethearts — who got engaged in September, when Mahomes popped the question on the same day he received his Super Bowl ring — welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.

The growing family has since celebrated a number of milestones in Sterling's first few months of life, most recently Mahomes' first Father's Day as a dad.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you," Matthews wrote on Instagram at the time. Mahomes had also previously paid tribute to his wife-to-be on her first Mother's Day.

The couple and their little one recently enjoyed a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Posting a family photo from a boat, Matthews noted that she was "just pumpin and momin" on her Instagram Story.

Photos of Sterling's face were first shared in June, after her parents expressed their desire to wait until they were comfortable putting her image out there.