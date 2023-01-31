Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win

Patrick Mahomes was cheered on by wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 31, 2023 02:35 PM
Patrick Mahomes had the joy of celebrating his AFC Championship game win with his little girl.

Following the Kansas City Chief's win, which puts them in Super Bowl LVII, the quarterback was celebrated by wife Brittany Mahomes, with a sweet Instagram Reel.

The Kansas City Current co-owner showed the NFL star greeting her and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, mid-game. Brittany and Sterling can be seen cheering him on through the game, with the mom of two even adding a quick peek at son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 9 weeks, watching at home.

"So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU❤️," Brittany captioned the Instagram Reel, which also showed the couple and their daughter posing for pictures on the field after the win.

Brittany also posted clips on her Instagram Story, where she was with Patrick's family in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium celebrating the victory. She panned the room before bending down and explaining the outbreak of celebration to Sterling.

"Your daddy just won the game, baby girl," she told her daughter, who smiled and yelled, "yes!"

Later on, Sterling was bundled up again as she was carried on the field by Patrick, who wore his AFC victory gear over his uniform.

"Superbowl here we come!" Brittany captioned the quick video.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way and welcomed son Bronze in late November.

It kicked off a busy season for the family, who will enjoy Sterling's second birthday just over a week after the Super Bowl.

In March, the couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii in 2022 following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

