Patrick Mahomes Celebrates His First Father's Day with Brittany Matthews and Daughter Sterling Skye

Patrick Mahomes is celebrating quite a few firsts this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, celebrated his first Father's Day this year since he and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February.

Matthews, 25, paid tribute to the NFL star by sharing photos of some sweet father/daughter moments between Mahomes and their baby girl, who turned 4 months old on Sunday. "Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Mahomes enjoyed some quality time with his little girl as the two snuggled together.

Matthews shared a sweet picture to her Instagram Story that showed the quarterback cuddling with their daughter. In the snap, baby Sterling can be seen tucked up against her dad's side, wearing "xoxo" footie pajamas while Mahomes wraps his arm around her.

Last month, Mahomes paid tribute to Sterling's mom on her first Mother's Day. "Happy 1st Mother's Day!" he wrote, sharing more family photos with their newborn.

Matthews celebrated the big day with her own heartfelt tribute to their baby girl. "Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote.