"Whatever my kid wants to do, I want him or her to go out there and be the best they can at it," said Patrick Mahomes, who's expecting his first child

Dad-to-Be Patrick Mahomes Wants Baby on the Way to 'Follow' Their 'Heart' in Future Career

Patrick Mahomes has a message for his little one on the way.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on KCSP 610 Sports Radio's The Drive on Monday, where he chatted about the team's 4-1 season thus far and the hopes he has for his first child, whom he's currently expecting with fiancée Brittany Matthews.

"I would tell [them] to just follow [their] heart," Mahomes, 25, told the station of how he'd advise his future child about choosing between playing baseball or football. "That's what my parents told me: 'Just go out there and whatever you do, just do it to the best of your ability, no matter what that is.' "

"It could be baseball, it could be basketball, it could be being a doctor, it could be a lawyer," he added. "Whatever it is and whatever my kid wants to do, I want him or her to go out there and just be the best they can at it."

Mahomes' attitude when it comes to embracing his child's identity, values and future choice of career and interests also extends to how he feels about whether he and Matthews, 25, will welcome a boy or a girl.

When asked on The Drive last month whether he was hoping for a son or daughter, the athlete said, "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life."

As for what this year has taught him on a personal level, Mahomes responded, "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family."

"I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world," the dad-to-be said.

Matthews spilled the baby beans on Sept. 29 with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," the personal trainer, 25, wrote alongside her post.

The NFL star shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.