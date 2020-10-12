Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Game Day Snap

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child

Patrick Mahomes had an extra special cheering section for his most recent game!

On Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes' pregnant fiancée Brittany Matthews was on hand at Arrowhead Stadium to support the quarterback — and show off her baby bump.

In one sweet photo from the game, Matthews stands in profile while cradling her stomach with a big smile on her face. In addition to wearing a black form-fitting skirt, the personal trainer also donned a white t-shirt that was covered with her fiancé's last name.

Other photos, which all appeared to be taken in a private room, showed her posing with loved ones at the game, including Mahomes' younger brother Jackson. "Bumpin' & vibin' with my people❤️," she captioned the slideshow.

Mahomes and Matthews, both 25, first revealed their happy pregnancy news last month.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews wrote on social media, alongside a photo showing her holding up a sonogram as the NFL star hugs her belly.

Just weeks earlier, the longtime couple — who have been together since high school — celebrated another special milestone when Mahomes popped the question.

When it comes to his baby on the way, Mahomes has said that he doesn't care about whether his first child is a boy or a girl.

"I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and some I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," he said during a September appearance on local station 610 Sports Radio's The Drive.

"I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world," he added.

And as for whether Matthews is more excited about her pregnancy or her engagement, she recently told PEOPLE that both milestones are "such blessings."