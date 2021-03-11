Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shares First Video of Daughter Sterling Skye: 'We Love You!'

Brittany Matthews is celebrating her baby girl with fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

On Wednesday, the fitness trainer, 25, gave fans a glimpse of her 2-week-old daughter Sterling Skye in a video that looked back on her journey to motherhood.

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life," Matthews wrote on her Instagram. "Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye."

The clip, set to "I Hope You Look Like Your Mama" by Brett Young, begins with Matthews doing squats at the gym while 24-weeks pregnant.

Her growing baby bump is documented in footage from workouts filmed throughout her pregnancy.

At one point, the former professional soccer player can be seen exercising on the 39th week of her pregnancy, just a "day before I got induced," she noted in the clip.

The video ends with Matthews holding her newborn as she continues to work out in the same position.

Matthews and Mahomes, 25, welcomed Sterling on Feb. 20. At the time, the infant weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz., according to a birth announcement shared by the new parents.

Days after giving birth, Matthews explained on Instagram that she would share photos of their daughter as soon as she felt comfortable.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she wrote. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Earlier this month, the new mom teased a photo shoot for her little one, sharing a picture of Sterling wearing a ruffly pink onesie.

"Ruffle butt🤩😍," she captioned the sweet snap.

Sterling is Matthews and Mahomes' first child.

The couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with Matthews popping the question after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."