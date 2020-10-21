Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way

Patrick Mahomes is going to be a girl dad!

On Wednesday, the NFL quarterback, 25, and his fiancée Brittany Matthews announced the sex of their baby on the way via a video montage of their confetti-filled outdoor gathering, which saw the couple have friends and family take part through a video call.

Mahomes and Matthews, 25, wore all white in the clip as they waited for their adorable dogs to walk along a white carpet to reveal blue or pink paint on their paw prints — and it was pink! The couple smiled as they embraced their pets and posed for pictures to celebrate the news.

"Baby Girl 💕💕," the mom-to-be captioned the post on Instagram. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal 🤩😍" Mahomes shared the same video to his page, writing simply: "My ❤️"

Matthews announced that she is expecting back on Sept. 29 with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote at the time.

The athlete shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

The longtime couple — who began dating in their teens — got engaged earlier that month, when Mahomes popped the question following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' birthday.

When asked on The Drive last month whether he was hoping for a son or daughter, Mahomes said, "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life."

As for what this year has taught him on a personal level, Mahomes responded, "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family."