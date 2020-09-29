Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Expecting Their First Child: 'Small Detour to the Wedding'

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child together, the personal trainer revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Matthews shared two photos with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, in which she holds up a sonogram as Mahomes, 25, hugs her belly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

″Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews wrote in the caption of the post.

Mahomes shared a close-up photo of the sonogram on his own Instagram, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

The longtime couple — who have been dating since they were teenagers — got engaged earlier this month, when Mahomes popped the question following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' 25th birthday.

Both Mahomes and Matthews shared photos on Instagram of the romantic proposal, which included a setup of roses and marquee lights that read ″Will You Marry Me,″ as well as a beautiful candle-lit dinner table.

″My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!,″ Matthews, a former pro soccer player, wrote on Instagram at the time. ″Couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect."

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Melissa and Beth Photography

The pair live together in Kansas City, and already share two dogs: a pit bull and a cane corso named Steel and Silver, respectively.

On September 17, Matthews shared a sweet birthday tribute to Mahomes, calling the quarterback her ″better half.″

″Happy Birthday to my better half! Love life with you!! I LOVE YOU ❤️" she wrote alongside several photos of the couple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Matthews often shows her support for Mahomes, and on Monday shared her live reactions on Instagram as she watched her fiancé and the Chiefs beat the Ravens 34-20.