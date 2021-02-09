Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child, a daughter

Patrick Mahomes Can't Wait to Meet His Baby Girl on the Way: 'I'm Excited for the Journey'

Patrick Mahomes is counting down the days till fatherhood!

In a post-Super Bowl chat with 610 Sports Radio Kansas City Monday, the Chiefs quarterback dished on the game (which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won, 31-9) and his daughter on the way with fiancée Brittany Matthews.

"Hopefully [Brittany] gets all the way to her due date, but I mean really, anytime, I could be having a baby girl and I'm super excited about that," said Patrick, 25.

Added the athlete, "It's gonna be something special, and I'm excited for the journey of trying to find ways to better myself and become the best dad that I can be."

And he has quite the example to follow. Recently, the NFL player opened up to Men's Health about an important lesson he learned from his own father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr.

While playing for the New York Mets, Pat Sr. helped the team reach the championship in 2000, but he was left off the Mets' roster. The franchise went on to lose to their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees. And although the pitcher's MLB career continued for three more years, none of the teams Pat Sr. played on were able to advance to the World Series.

"I got to see him battle and grind to try to get back there," Patrick recalled during his interview, for the magazine's March issue.

Watching his father's professional career also made the star quarterback — who led his team to victory in last year's championship — aware of how fleeting opportunities can be.

"You never know if it's going to be like this for the rest of your career," Patrick said of his own success. "So I try to win as much as possible now, and do whatever I can to win multiple Super Bowls."

Matthews, 25, first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple, who began dating in their teens, got engaged.

Last month, the mom-to-be shared a photo of a sweet present for their baby girl: a custom jean jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announced to the world that the star athlete is her "daddy."

Matthews dressed up for the big game on Sunday in a bump-hugging white dress, with a long black blazer and matching bow high heels. She showed off her look on social media, cradling her baby belly in one photo.

"GAMETIMEEEEEE," she wrote.