Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving

The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 12:52 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ-izwp-OP/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D. Brittany Mahomes Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography
Photo: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography

Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected.

Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an hour and a half of waiting for her food.

"Did she eventually get her pizza?" the radio host asked Mahomes.

"She got her pizza. She wasn't very happy. [She] got it like two hours after she ordered it, and when you got the pregnant woman at home, and she's not getting her food, she's never going to be happy," he shared. "I'm glad she got it eventually. We had someone run to the store and get it for her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared additional photos from her sexy maternity photo shoot where she posed only in a sheer robe and white bra as she put her baby bump on display.

In the steamy shots, Brittany wore a sheer cape adorned with pearls draped over her shoulders which matched her intricately styled hair and makeup. She cradled her bump in some of the photos while she posed against a wall with her hands on her head and back for other snaps.

"As women, we are powerful. 🤍," she captioned the pictures, which showed her among draped white fabric, with fog and fairy lights.

On her Instagram Story, the soon-to-be mom of two added that her photographer and glam team "made [her] feel so beautiful."

Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, who are already parents to 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute "gender reveal" photo shoot that they shared with PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in No Underwear in Sexy Maternity Photos: 'We Are Powerful'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Patrick Mahomes Poses in Stunning Maternity Shoot with Pregnant Wife Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Naked Dress with Daughter Sterling in Maternity Photo Shoot
Brittany Mahomes Baby Bump Comparison
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo
Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
brittany mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Poses in Underwear for Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Brittany Mahomes baby bump
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Documents 'Last Trip as a Family of 3' as She Shows Baby Bump at Beach
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6FnzPJKwW/ brittanylynne's profile picture brittanylynne Verified 🤎🍂🎃 1h
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night