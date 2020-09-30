Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews revealed they're expecting their first child together on Tuesday

Dad-to-Be Patrick Mahomes Says He Doesn't Care Whether First Child on the Way Is a Boy or Girl

Patrick Mahomes can't wait for all the lessons — and mystery — that new fatherhood brings.

One day after he and fiancée Brittany Matthews revealed they're expecting their first child together, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on local station 610 Sports Radio's The Drive, where he said the couple are "super excited" to become parents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As for whether he's hoping for a boy or a girl, Mahomes, 25, said, "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life."

When asked what this year has taught him on a personal level, the father-to-be responded, "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family."

"I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world," Mahomes added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matthews spilled the baby beans on Tuesday with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews, a personal trainer, wrote alongside her post.

The NFL star shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

The longtime couple — who have been dating since they were teenagers — got engaged earlier this month, when Mahomes popped the question following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' 25th birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Expecting Their First Child: "Small Detour to the Wedding"

Both Mahomes and Matthews shared photos on Instagram of the romantic proposal, which included a setup of roses and marquee lights that read, "Will You Marry Me?" as well as a beautiful candlelit dinner table.

"You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better," Matthews, a former pro soccer player, wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕."

The pair live together in Kansas City, Missouri, and already share two dogs: a pit bull and a Cane Corso named Steel and Silver, respectively.