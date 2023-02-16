Found: The Exact WubbaNub Pacifier Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Had at the Super Bowl

On Sunday night, most two-year-olds were probably tucked into bed early. But Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye? She was watching her dad win the Super Bowl.

Sterling, who the NFL star shares with wife Brittany Mahomes, joined her dad on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII last weekend. The quarterback's first child, who turns two on Monday, sported red and yellow hair bows and jeans that showed off her dad's number — but one accessory wasn't Chiefs-themed: her pacifier.

While confetti rained down on the young family in the aftermath of the close 38-35 game, Sterling Skye held a cow pacifier in her mouth. The exact binky is from WubbaNub, and you can find it at Target and Amazon for less than $20.

WubbaNub pacifiers are easy for babies to hold on to, and they're much harder to lose than the average pick. Plus, the pacifier is made from 100 percent silicone and is latex- BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free. Patrick and Brittany are far from the only parents who approve of this cow WubbaNub: More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, too. Customers call the pacifier "durable," "lightweight," and "cute," and claim that their babies are "so attached" to it.

One buyer loves that the binky is "easy" for their baby to "find in the dark in her crib" since it's larger than the average version. Worried about the plush animal attachment getting covered in spit-up? Simply throw it in the washing machine and air dry.

This pacifier is designed for infants from zero to six months who are not yet teething, and is not suggested for babies with teeth, so make sure it's the right fit for your child if they're older like Sterling Skye.

While your baby probably won't be taking celebratory photos on the Super Bowl field any time soon, they can try this adorable pacifier any time, anywhere. Shop more cute WubbaNubs at Amazon.

