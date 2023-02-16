Found: The Exact WubbaNub Pacifier Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Had at the Super Bowl

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers claim their babies love it

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 01:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona., WubbaNub Infant Pacifier - Cow
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty; Amazon

On Sunday night, most two-year-olds were probably tucked into bed early. But Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye? She was watching her dad win the Super Bowl.

Sterling, who the NFL star shares with wife Brittany Mahomes, joined her dad on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII last weekend. The quarterback's first child, who turns two on Monday, sported red and yellow hair bows and jeans that showed off her dad's number — but one accessory wasn't Chiefs-themed: her pacifier.

While confetti rained down on the young family in the aftermath of the close 38-35 game, Sterling Skye held a cow pacifier in her mouth. The exact binky is from WubbaNub, and you can find it at Target and Amazon for less than $20.

Infant pacifier
Amazon

Buy It! WubbaNub Infant Pacifier Cow, $15.99–$16.95; amazon.com and target.com

WubbaNub pacifiers are easy for babies to hold on to, and they're much harder to lose than the average pick. Plus, the pacifier is made from 100 percent silicone and is latex- BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free. Patrick and Brittany are far from the only parents who approve of this cow WubbaNub: More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, too. Customers call the pacifier "durable," "lightweight," and "cute," and claim that their babies are "so attached" to it.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Share Hugs and Kisses with Daughter Sterling after Super Bowl Win
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

One buyer loves that the binky is "easy" for their baby to "find in the dark in her crib" since it's larger than the average version. Worried about the plush animal attachment getting covered in spit-up? Simply throw it in the washing machine and air dry.

This pacifier is designed for infants from zero to six months who are not yet teething, and is not suggested for babies with teeth, so make sure it's the right fit for your child if they're older like Sterling Skye.

While your baby probably won't be taking celebratory photos on the Super Bowl field any time soon, they can try this adorable pacifier any time, anywhere. Shop more cute WubbaNubs at Amazon.

