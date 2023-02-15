Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little girl had a blast on her first trip to Disneyland

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 03:55 PM
patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Photo: Patrick Mahomes/instagram

Patrick Mahomes may have missed the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he really enjoyed visiting Disneyland with his family.

The 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, where the host joked that Rihanna, who is expecting her second baby, should name her little one after Mahomes following his big win, even though the NFL star missed the halftime show.

Mahomes quipped, "My name is taken by my son, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, so I don't know if that name is still allowed."

"She'll have to think of another one," Mahomes added with a laugh.

The Super Bowl winner also talked about daughter Sterling Skye, noting, "She's 2 on Tuesday, next Tuesday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kimmel asked if Sterling was excited to leave Disneyland to come to the show with dad. "She took a while for her to get comfortable and all of a sudden, she went on one ride and it was like she wanted to ride every ride in the place."

Mahomes also revealed the family tried out Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railroad Ride, which surprised him by being faster than he expected.

Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

"It was actually pretty crazy, it caught me by surprise a couple of times. I thought it was a kids' ride how it was set up, but all of a sudden, I'm flying around. I'm like, 'how do y'all let little kids on this thing?'"

"It was a great time for sure," he added.

In photos shared by mom Brittany Mahomes, Sterling enjoyed Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party while perched on her lap.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit
patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shows Off Her Custom '15' Jacket at Super Bowl 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win
Super Bowl CHAMPS
Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
patrick and sterling mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Celebrates Dad as MVP Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 — See the Photo!
Brittany Mahomes, Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win
Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ MVP Title
Brittany Mahomes, Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' MVP Title: 'We All Knew It Was Coming'
brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes, brittany mahomes
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Husband Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos