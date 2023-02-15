Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip

Patrick Mahomes may have missed the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he really enjoyed visiting Disneyland with his family.

The 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, where the host joked that Rihanna, who is expecting her second baby, should name her little one after Mahomes following his big win, even though the NFL star missed the halftime show.

Mahomes quipped, "My name is taken by my son, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, so I don't know if that name is still allowed."

"She'll have to think of another one," Mahomes added with a laugh.

The Super Bowl winner also talked about daughter Sterling Skye, noting, "She's 2 on Tuesday, next Tuesday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kimmel asked if Sterling was excited to leave Disneyland to come to the show with dad. "She took a while for her to get comfortable and all of a sudden, she went on one ride and it was like she wanted to ride every ride in the place."

Mahomes also revealed the family tried out Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railroad Ride, which surprised him by being faster than he expected.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

"It was actually pretty crazy, it caught me by surprise a couple of times. I thought it was a kids' ride how it was set up, but all of a sudden, I'm flying around. I'm like, 'how do y'all let little kids on this thing?'"

"It was a great time for sure," he added.

In photos shared by mom Brittany Mahomes, Sterling enjoyed Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party while perched on her lap.