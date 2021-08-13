Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling, 5 Months, Visits Dad at Training Camp — See the Cute Pic!

Sterling Skye is making her football training camp debut!

On Thursday, new dad Patrick Mahomes posted an adorable photo on Instagram sharing the sweet moment his 5-month-old daughter Sterling and fianceé Brittany Matthews stopped by the athlete's training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes, wearing his full Chiefs uniform, cradles his little girl in one arm and wraps the arm other around Matthews, 25, for the family photo. Sterling matches her dad's NFL uniform with a red bow and tiny red converse.

"Sterling's First Camp!" Mahomes, 25, captioned the cute photo.

"Wow I love y'all😍❤️🥰," the mom of one replied in the comments, while Mahomes' brother Jackson added, "STERLING YOUR SMILE😍😍"

Matthews couldn't help but point out Sterling's smile when reposting the snaps to her Instagram Stories.

"If you can't tell, Sterling was very excited to see her daddy😍🥰," she wrote, adding on the following slide, "Her face says it all 😭"

Before heading off to training camp last month, Mahomes and his little one spent some quality time together at home.

Matthews documented the moment when Mahomes was cuddling with their baby girl, writing on her Instagram Story, "Sending dad off to camp today!!!"

The pictures showed Mahomes happily sitting on the couch with Sterling on his lap. One of the family's beloved pit bulls, Steel, was seated next to the father-daughter duo.

"@Steel_Silver_Mahomes wanted to say bye to dad too," Matthews added in another post, tagging their dogs' Instagram account.

The quarterback and Matthews, who were high school sweethearts, welcomed Sterling on Feb. 20 — five months after getting engaged on the day Mahomes received his first Super Bowl championship ring.

Photos of Sterling's face were first shared by Mahomes and Matthews in June, months after her parents expressed their desire to wait until they were comfortable putting her image out there.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Mahomes said that the choice to start showing Sterling in photographs came out as a joint decision for himself and Matthews.