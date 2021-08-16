Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Skye, 5 Months, Rocks a Pair of Pink Monogrammed Baby Slippers

Sterling Skye recently visited dad Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, where the family of three snapped a cute photo

Sterling Skye is one stylish baby!

On Monday, Brittany Matthews showed off her 5-month-old daughter's fashionable footwear in a cute photo on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Matthews, 25, who welcomed her daughter with husband Patrick Mahomes in February, snapped a picture of baby Sterling's little legs and feet while the two sat on a plane together. In the shot, Sterling is seen wearing a pair of pink fuzzy slippers monogrammed with her initials.

"Her little slippers 😭" Matthews wrote alongside the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Sterling made a special appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp to visit her dad with Matthews.

A fully-uniformed Mahomes, 25, cradled his young daughter — who wore a red bow and tiny red Converse to match her dad — in one arm while holding his fiancée with the other.

"Sterling's First Camp!" the star quarterback wrote alongside the sweet shot.

"Wow I love y'all😍❤️🥰," Matthews replied in the comments section. Mahomes' brother Jackson also wrote, "STERLING YOUR SMILE😍😍"

Over the weekend, baby Sterling enjoyed some playtime at home while bouncing around in her Jolly Jumper.

Matthews shared an adorable video on Saturday of Sterling Skye bopping along to the song "Rick N' Morty" by Soulja Boy.

"@patrickmahomes made me do it🤣," she captioned the Reels video of her daughter hopping around on a pink monogrammed blanket. Sterling flexed in a multi-colored, confetti print onesie with pink cuffs on her wrists and ankles and frills on both shoulders — and a large pink bow to match.

"She. Is. The. Cutest," the mother of one captioned the video on her Instagram Story.

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed their baby girl on Feb. 20. The couple got engaged five months prior, on the same day that Mahomes received his first Super Bowl championship ring.

The couple waited months before posting the first photos of their newborn daughter on social media in June. Shortly after giving birth, Matthews said that she and Mahomes wanted to enjoy their time with baby Sterling.