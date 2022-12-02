Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wants to 'Play All Day' with Baby Brother Bronze

Sterling Skye is learning all about being a big sister!

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how his 21-month-old daughter is adjusting to the family's new addition after the NFL quarterback and Kansas City Current co-owner wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III on Monday.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out," and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

The Mahomes Family. Jesse Salter Photography

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he shared.

On Thursday, Brittany shared the first shot of her two kids together on her Instagram Story. Sterling sat down and held the baby boy, whose face couldn't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He was loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wore a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrated how her toddler daughter with Patrick is already growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the NFL player and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."