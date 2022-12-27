Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Got Her Own Mini Golf Cart for Christmas: 'Had to Be Like Dada'

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share son Bronze, 4 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 02:34 PM
Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling Exploring Her Toddler-Sized Golf Cart: 'Had to Be Like Dada'
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty, Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little girl got a sweet new ride for Christmas.

On Monday, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared a photo of daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, enjoying a brand new toddler-sized golf cart while riding around in her pajamas.

"New golfer in town!" Brittany captioned the photo. "Had to be like Dada❤️."

The mom of two, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Sterling on their first Christmas as a family of four.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling Exploring Her Toddler-Sized Golf Cart: 'Had to Be Like Dada'
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing ensembles. "Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄," she captioned the series, which also saw Bronze wearing a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a selection of images, including one of Patrick, 27, kissing her cheek. Another image showed Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posing together in matching red and white patterned pajamas.

Previously on Saturday, Brittany shared a selection of images on her Story of Sterling in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In one image, the toddler could be seen meeting Santa Claus, who held her in his arms. In another, Brittany shared a photo of Bronze wearing pants with his famous father's likeness on them.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes watching animal planet
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Has Been Doing So Good as a Big Sister' to Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Snap of Daughter Sterling Fawning Over Brother Bronze in Christmas Pajamas
Brittany Mahomes baby outfits
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze's Game Day Outfit as Sterling Practices Throwing 'Like Her Dada'
Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon); Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Says She's Having Her 'First Day of Chaos' as a Mom of Two: 'Both Screaming'
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has Been Playing 'Mom' to Her Stuffed Mickey Mouse: 'How Sweet'
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has Been Playing 'Mom' to Her Stuffed Mickey Mouse
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Get in the Holiday Spirit with Matching Snowman-Themed Onesies
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wants to 'Play All Day' with Baby Brother Bronze
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Stars Meeting Santa in 2022