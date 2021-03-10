Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Got Letter of Intent to Play College Soccer Days After Birth: 'She's Ready'

Already following in Mom and Dad's footsteps!

The letter of intent says the student-athlete — in this case, newborn Sterling — "will be recommended by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a Soccer scholarship."

Dated for Feb. 22, two days after Sterling's birth, the notice is also signed by Kirby Hocutt, the university's director of athletics.

"@PatrickMahomes She's ready," Matthews, 25 — who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler Graduate School — wrote alongside the letter from Sterling's dad's alma mater.

The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback, also 25, popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

The couple found out the sex of their baby on the way in October, both embracing and sharing in excitement about expecting a daughter.

Prior to that, when asked on The Drive in September whether he was hoping for a son or daughter, Mahomes said, "I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life."

Mahomes and Matthews are also getting ready to say "I do," as the new mom revealed earlier this month that she and her NFL quarterback beau have officially set a date and location for their upcoming nuptials.

Matthews shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside photos of the couple from a romantic shoot. In the sweet shots, the couple are seen hugging one another and cuddling on a grand staircase.