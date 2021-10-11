Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Roots for Her Dad in Kansas City Chiefs Hair Bow: 'Go Da Da'

Sterling Skye is her dad's biggest — and cutest — cheerleader!

On Sunday, proud mom Brittany Matthews, 26, shared a series of photos of 7-month-old daughter Sterling ready to root for her dad Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs ultimately lost to the Bills 38-20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the adorable images, baby Sterling sports an oversized leopard-print hair bow featuring the Chiefs logo and red football helmets. The little girl also looks too cute in a denim dress over a white shirt with pleated sleeves.

"Go Da Da!!!! @PatrickMahomes," Matthews writes on one of the slides.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Matthews Instagram Credit: Brittany Matthews Instagram

Sterling is no stranger to cheering on her quarterback dad, even supporting him at the Chiefs season opener last month.

Matthews was also at the game to root for her fiancé, 26, sharing a cute picture of her and Sterling both decked out in Chiefs gear.

"Game Day #15 Girlssss ❤️💛," Matthews wrote in the caption of one Instagram post, shouting out Mahomes' jersey number.

Brittany Matthews Instagram Credit: Brittany Matthews Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Matthews wrote on a photo of Sterling wearing a Chiefs-themed outfit, "Hi everybody just here to cheer on my daddy @patrickmahomes."

Mahomes previously told PEOPLE that becoming a first-time father has been "awesome" and he is "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling."