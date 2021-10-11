Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Roots for Her Dad in Kansas City Chiefs Hair Bow: 'Go Da Da'
Patrick Mahomes shares daughter Sterling Skye, 7 months, with fiancée Brittany Matthews
Sterling Skye is her dad's biggest — and cutest — cheerleader!
On Sunday, proud mom Brittany Matthews, 26, shared a series of photos of 7-month-old daughter Sterling ready to root for her dad Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs ultimately lost to the Bills 38-20.
In the adorable images, baby Sterling sports an oversized leopard-print hair bow featuring the Chiefs logo and red football helmets. The little girl also looks too cute in a denim dress over a white shirt with pleated sleeves.
"Go Da Da!!!! @PatrickMahomes," Matthews writes on one of the slides.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Brittany Matthews' Daughter Sterling Wears 'Boss Baby' Onesie as Mom Jokes It's 'The Truth'
Sterling is no stranger to cheering on her quarterback dad, even supporting him at the Chiefs season opener last month.
Matthews was also at the game to root for her fiancé, 26, sharing a cute picture of her and Sterling both decked out in Chiefs gear.
"Game Day #15 Girlssss ❤️💛," Matthews wrote in the caption of one Instagram post, shouting out Mahomes' jersey number.
On her Instagram Story, Matthews wrote on a photo of Sterling wearing a Chiefs-themed outfit, "Hi everybody just here to cheer on my daddy @patrickmahomes."
Mahomes previously told PEOPLE that becoming a first-time father has been "awesome" and he is "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling."
"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he added. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."