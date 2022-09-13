See Exclusive Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Behind the Scenes of Oakley Commercial 

Patrick Mahomes is sharing a very special moment with daughter Sterling Skye.

On Tuesday, the NFL quarterback shared his new Oakley commercial to promote his Signature Series, as well as some behind-the-scenes look at its creation. Adorably present throughout it all was his 18-month-old, who co-stars in the commercial with Patrick.

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, the football pro, 26, enjoys his time on set with Sterling and pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes.

The commercial begins with Sterling sitting on Patrick's lap as he appears to read to her from a storybook.

"To my number one pick, welcome to life. You are already perfect, and here's some advice," the poem begins. "Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player."

"Watch out for linebackers who dropped into coverage early, especially on a play-action," he jokes. "Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that's all that you need. There's only one you, you'll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart in being who you are."

The behind-the-scenes look shared on his Instagram Story also shows the Kansas City Current co-owner on the set of the commercial with the father-daughter duo. Also appearing in the commercial was Patrick's little sister.

"We're here with Oakley shooting the commercial. It's awesome, my little sister is here. We're going to have Sterling here later so I get to incorporate everybody."

Later, he said, "We got a special day. We got Ster-Ster's first commercial. She's going to be the real star of the family."

In late May, the couple announced that the fitness trainer is pregnant with their second child in joint Instagram posts.

"Round 2!" the pair simply captioned their trio of pictures, which feature Brittany and the NFL star with Sterling, as well as an ultrasound image.

Brittany and Patrick will welcome a baby boy early next year. The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."