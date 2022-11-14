Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye

November 14, 2022
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Photo: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop.

On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up to the field, wearing a fuzzy white puffer jacket, legging that have hearts and "KC" printed on them and a red winter hat with pom-poms on either side plus Dad's number, 15, in the middle.

"Game day loves❤️💛," Brittany captioned the photos, where she wears a gold turtleneck sweater with white pants and a red puffer jacket.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Later, the mother/daughter duo hung out on the sidelines, waiting for the moment Sterling could greet her dad. A sweet family photo shows Patrick planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek as Brittany hugs them both and Sterling looks straight ahead.

Sterling enjoyed her first time on the field earlier this season, matching with Mom as they surprised Patrick.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Throughout the month, Brittany has shared sneak peeks from her recent maternity photoshoot on her Instagram Story.

One of the sexy snaps shows the soon-to-be mom of two posing against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls. Her baby bump is on full display as she is partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape.

She wrote, "It's another sneaky peaky."

Brittany Mahomes maternity
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute "gender reveal" photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.

