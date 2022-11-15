Celebrity Parents Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway collection. "She had to match him 🥹❤️," Brittany wrote on the slide, which Patrick reposted on his own page. Over the weekend, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was cheering on Patrick with daughter Sterling as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game In an Instagram carousel, Sterling posed with her mom in the tunnel leading up to the field, wearing a fuzzy white puffer jacket, leggings printed with hearts and the letters "KC" as well as a red winter hat with pom-poms on either side plus Dad's number, 15, in the middle. "Game day loves❤️💛," Brittany captioned the photos, where she wore a gold turtleneck sweater with white pants and a red puffer jacket. Brittany Mahomes Instagram Later, the mother-daughter duo hung out on the sidelines, waiting for the moment Sterling could greet her dad. A sweet family photo showed Patrick planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek as Brittany hugged them both and Sterling looked straight ahead. Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way. The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"