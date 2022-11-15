Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy!

On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers.

In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway collection.

"She had to match him 🥹❤️," Brittany wrote on the slide, which Patrick reposted on his own page.

Over the weekend, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was cheering on Patrick with daughter Sterling as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In an Instagram carousel, Sterling posed with her mom in the tunnel leading up to the field, wearing a fuzzy white puffer jacket, leggings printed with hearts and the letters "KC" as well as a red winter hat with pom-poms on either side plus Dad's number, 15, in the middle.

"Game day loves❤️💛," Brittany captioned the photos, where she wore a gold turtleneck sweater with white pants and a red puffer jacket.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Later, the mother-daughter duo hung out on the sidelines, waiting for the moment Sterling could greet her dad. A sweet family photo showed Patrick planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek as Brittany hugged them both and Sterling looked straight ahead.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"