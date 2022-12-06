Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, and son Bronze, whom they welcomed last week

Published on December 6, 2022 01:28 PM
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes watching animal planet
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram (2)

Patrick Mahomes is spending quality time with his little girl shortly after welcoming a new addition to the family.

On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the NFL star, 27, snuggling with daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, as the pair watch Animal Planet together on the couch.

In the cute clip, Brittany, 27, first shows an aquatic scene playing on the TV before panning over a room full of toys to show Patrick and Sterling intently focusing on the episode. Patrick has his arm around his daughter, who looks adorable in a polka dot shirt and her hair up in pigtails.

"Ster loves animal planet 🤍," Brittany wrote of Sterling on the slide.

Patrick and Sterling Mahomes watching animal planet
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Along with her love for Animal Planet, Patrick and Brittany have also reported that their daughter is "loving her new role" as a big sister to baby brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, whom the couple welcomed last week.

Over the weekend, Brittany shared a sweet photograph of Sterling bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Her Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'Obsessed'. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of two wrote of her daughter over the image, which showed Sterling sitting and sweetly staring at Bronze, who rested on a pillow.

Brittany and Patrick announced the arrival of their second baby together via a joint Instagram post on Nov. 28.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle could be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that read "Mahomes."

