Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Celebrates Dad as MVP Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 — See the Photo!

Daddy's biggest fan!

Ahead of Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl win on Sunday, his daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, celebrated another one of her dad's recent accomplishments: being named the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2022-2023 season.

In an adorable photo shared by Brittany Mahomes on her Instagram Story Saturday, Sterling wears a red t-shirt that reads "#MVPat" in honor of her dad. Her t-shirt matches a cute red bow in her hair and her red and white checked pants.

The following day, Patrick, 27, was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram, Carmen Mandato/Getty

Brittany, 27, and Sterling joined Patrick on a stage as he accepted the award for Super Bowl MVP and celebrated with the rest of the Chiefs.

"MY BABY DID IT!!!!!" Brittany wrote on Twitter shortly after the game's end Sunday, following up with another message: "Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Patrick also spent a few quiet moments after his big win with daughter Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday next week.

After sharing hugs and kisses with Sterling, the father and daughter duo sat down on the field and took it all in, with wife Brittany crouched by their sides.

In the sweet shot, Sterling leans on her dad, who is sitting on the field, as Patrick kisses her cheek.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

"Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet shot, one of many the mom of two shared from throughout their exciting day.

Absent from the action was the couple's infant son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, who did travel with the family to Arizona in a trip Brittany documented on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, which began with snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and some Chick-fil-A.

Brittany posed with her 11-week-old on their first day in Glendale, wearing neutral colors and holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy," Brittany wrote.