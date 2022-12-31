Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo

Sterling Skye is dad Patrick Mahomes' biggest fan!

Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph on her Instagram Story Friday of her 22-month-old daughter rocking her father's NFL jersey number during an afternoon outing.

"Mama & Ster day today," Brittany, 27, captioned the snapshot in which Sterling can be seen smiling while wearing a pink T-shirt with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo atop the number 15. She accessorized her outfit with yellow pants and a white furry jacket.

"Hey! Did you pick out your outfit today," Brittany can be heard asking Sterling in a video posted on her Story, which prompts her daughter to respond, "Yeah."

Brittany — who also shares baby son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III with Patrick — wrote atop the sweet clip that Sterling "had to 'match Dada.' "

Brittany's latest social media post comes after she and her brood celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four last week. At the time, Brittany shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram, which showed her two little ones celebrating the festive event.

"Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄," she captioned the series, which showed the family posing in complementing ensembles — with Bronze wearing a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a different selection of images, including one of Patrick, 27, kissing her cheek, and another of Sterling in a mini-golf cart she was gifted. "New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada," Brittany captioned the latter shot.

Another image showed Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posing together in matching red and white patterned pajamas.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there!"