Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 24, 2022 11:16 AM
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands!

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win.

Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and Sterling in matching outfits that incorporated the team's colors.

"Game Days with my girl❤️💛 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the photos, where the mother-daughter duo wore matching black shirts that said "Mahomes" in white print, with Brittany in a long-sleeve and Sterling in a tee.

While Brittany paired her look with a black puffer vest, Sterling wore her custom denim "Mahomes" jacket that she debuted earlier this season. Her name is printed in red and gold script on one arm, and has the family dogs — Silver and Steel — on the other.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a boomerang where Sterling bounced about cheering and wrote, "Sterling says more TDs please." The pair also posed in their matching outfits again, this time from their seats in Levi's Stadium.

The soon-to-be mom of two also joked that Sterling was "coaching up here," as she showed the toddler sitting in her seat and then standing as she waved her fist in the air.

It's not the first time that Brittany and Sterling have matched on game day. Last week, Sterling wore a harvest yellow dress with shiny black leggings, frilly socks and red and white Nike sneakers, similar to Brittany's black tank and harvest yellow cardigan, with identical leggings and sneakers.

"My twin girl❤️💛 #gochiefs," she captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts in late May. In June, they revealed they'd be adding a baby boy to their family in early 2023 in pictures from a "gender reveal" party exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

